The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’re finally seeing some precipitation today!!! We have an area of low pressure moving through the Midwest today bringing in the much needed showers and thunderstorms that will be on tap for your Sunday. As of this morning we are 1.72″ BELOW were we should be sitting for this time of year for precip. This system will bring sct’d rain and t-storms all day long through today and tomorrow, wrapping up by early Tuesday. This system will provide about .25″-.50″ of rain.

Now, there is a chance for severe weather with this system, but the good news is we get rain and NON-SEVERE weather. A cold front has moved through with this system dropping temps quite a bit for us, so we continue to lack in the moisture needed for severe weather. Below average temps in the 70s are in store for the next week stretch.