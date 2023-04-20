The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move across our area Thursday. It will not rain all day long, but instead, come in waves. Severe weather is not anticipated to be a big threat today, but we will watch our southern counties for a severe chance between 4pm and 8pm this evening. Temperatures will vary greatly from north to south in the afternoon. Highs across the north will be in the 40s and low 50s, while Green Bay may top out around 60, and southern areas see warmest temps in the upper 60s!

Scattered evening thunderstorms mainly before 9pm tonight, then dry the rest of the night as skies start to clear out. The low is 39 degrees. It will also be quite breezy.

Tomorrow will start out with sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds. Energy with those clouds could set off some isolated showers later in the day. Highs on Friday will get to the middle 50s.