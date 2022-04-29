From Storm Team 5…

Saturday will have showers and possibly some thunderstorms develop in the morning. The rain will shift into the state in bands, so plan on off/on showers rather than an all day rain.

Winds go up big time as southeast gusts range from 20 to 35 miles per hour. The high near 50 degrees.

Low 50s on Sunday. Cloudy skies and holding onto a rain chance for a select few spots as the center of low pressure moves overhead. It will remain breezy, but not as windy as Saturday.

Monday brings a dry day before more rain and wind return on Tuesday.