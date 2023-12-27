The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It was great to see the sun back in Northeast Wisconsin after days of clouds and a few chances of rain. As we head toward the end of the day, skies will cloud back over ahead of our next weather maker arriving as soon as 8-9pm up across the Northwoods. It will then make its way through the Fox Valley through the overnight hours. It will start out as rain, but as some locations mainly West and South of Green Bay cool down to around freezing, wintery mix and snow is expected. Little to no accumulations expected, but the wintery mix could last through the morning commute, so slick spots are expected tomorrow morning.

As temperatures warm up to our high around 42, any wintery mix and snow should turn to all rain by mid morning and widespread rain will continue in the afternoon before tapering through the evening hours. Rainfall totals are looking at a quarter at half an inch, with isolated higher. Winds pick up out of the N 10-15mph gusting up to 25mph at times. Overnight, clouds diminish and temperatures into the low 30s.

Expect a fair amount of sunshine Friday and Saturday before a clipper system brings light snow Sunday evening. Temperatures stay above average into the new year.