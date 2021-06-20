Rain arrives Father’s Day, cool start to the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: A dry start to Father’s Day will give way to rain showers for the second half of the day. Highs temperatures before the rain arrives will be mainly in the 70s with some cooler air near the lakeshore. Winds will be out of the south.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through on and off under cloud skies. Lows will range from the 40s north to 50s south with winds turning out of the northwest.

Rain will wrap up early Monday with sunshine returning in the afternoon. It’ll be a cool and blustery day with highs in the 60s. Another rain chance moves in Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. We’ll start to warm up Wednesday and Thursday with more chances for scattered showers and storms late in the week.

