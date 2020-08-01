Rain arrives tomorrow afternoon, cooler start to next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds to the south and east will linger overnight, clearer up in the northwoods. Low temperatures dropping into the low 60s.

Showers and storms arrive first in the northwoods Sunday. Other areas will see that rain arrive in the afternoon and evening hours. Severe threat with this system is low.

Cooler temperatures arrive in the region for Monday behind the cold front. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees with stray shower chance for areas north.

Sunshine will last throughout most of the week as temperatures gradually climb into next weekend.

