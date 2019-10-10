Rain becoming likely Thursday night and Friday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Sunny days moving away from us as a intense October storm system draws near.

Your Thursday will bring increasing cloud cover, possibly an isolated daytime shower in the morning, however, that chance is small. Breezy winds out of the southeast from 10 to 20 miles per hour will help bring temperatures back to the upper 60s later this afternoon.

Better rain chances come back tonight. A cold front moving into the state will bring late evening and overnight scattered showers, possibly some rumbles of thunder. It stays warm overnight with lows in the 60s.

Off-and-on rain showers likely Friday morning through the early evening. Winds will be on the breezy side again, turning from the SE to SW when the cold front swings through. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, with a daytime high in the 60s coming in the morning. Later at night, nearly FREEZING TEMPERATURES possible before Saturday morning.

A windy and cold day expected Saturday with a high of 44 degrees! Areas to the far north may get brushed with a few rain/snow showers, with the highest chance for that at night.

Sunday brings everyone a chance for rain/snow, but keeping that best snow chance again to the north. Breezy winds and a high of 44 degrees.