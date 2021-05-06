Rain chance again Thursday night, late season frost possible

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are anticipated tonight with another round of light rain showers possible after midnight. Lows will range from near freezing across the north to lower 40s south. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Friday: Chilly air spills in to wrap up the week under a mostly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or two will be possible especially for eastern areas where highs will be in the 40s with a blustery north wind.

Temperatures to start the weekend will be in the middle 50s under a partly sunny sky. Mother’s Day will bring cooler air to the area with more cloud cover. A quiet stretch of weather is in the forecast for the first few days of next week. Temperatures early in the week start out in the middle 50s before moderating closer to average in the middle 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

