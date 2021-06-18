Rain chance for Father’s Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will steadily increase before the chance of a few showers and storms in the early morning hours. Severe threat is low, likely just a few rumbles of thunder at best. Lows will be close to 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: A few showers and storms early on, then sunshine moves in for the afternoon. Highs temperatures will be much more comfortable in the upper 70s.

Sunday/Father’s Day: Plan on scattered showers and storms expected in the afternoon and evening for Father’s Day. Breakfast and possibly lunch will be the best time to celebrate. Highs will be short of 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Thursday Prep Spotlight: Tickets to state track and field meet punched, De Pere baseball outlasts Ashwaubenon

Milwaukee Bucks Game Six Preview Kyle Malzhan

Hortonville & Green Bay Preble softball survive upset bids, Coleman baseball cruises past Crivitz

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports

More Weather