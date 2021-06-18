Rain chance for Father’s Day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will steadily increase before the chance of a few showers and storms in the early morning hours. Severe threat is low, likely just a few rumbles of thunder at best. Lows will be close to 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: A few showers and storms early on, then sunshine moves in for the afternoon. Highs temperatures will be much more comfortable in the upper 70s.

Sunday/Father’s Day: Plan on scattered showers and storms expected in the afternoon and evening for Father’s Day. Breakfast and possibly lunch will be the best time to celebrate. Highs will be short of 80 degrees.