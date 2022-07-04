The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will gradually come to an end with some areas of fog possible after midnight. Heavy rain will accompany a few of the storms, but severe weather is not anticipated for our area. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s and 70s.
Tuesday: A few showers or storms will be possible under a partly sunny sky. Highs will be warm in the mid to upper 80s with a wind turning out of the west.
Small rain chances will remain in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A drier stretch of weather will be with us Friday and continue through the weekend. Rain chances will move back in by early next week.
Click below to download the Storm Team 5 weather app