The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will gradually come to an end with some areas of fog possible after midnight. Heavy rain will accompany a few of the storms, but severe weather is not anticipated for our area. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: A few showers or storms will be possible under a partly sunny sky. Highs will be warm in the mid to upper 80s with a wind turning out of the west.

Small rain chances will remain in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A drier stretch of weather will be with us Friday and continue through the weekend. Rain chances will move back in by early next week.