Rain chance returns Thursday, warmer this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Other than a small chance for an evening sprinkle, the overnight will be dry under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will cool into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday: Some patchy fog will be possible early Thursday ahead of a cold front which will move through late in the day. Along that front some scattered showers and storms are expected during the second half of the day. Highs will range from the 50s near the lake to 60s inland.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s will wrap up this week on Friday. The weekend brings with it warmer it, but it also comes with chances for scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Another round of rain swings through Monday before drier air settles in for the middle of next week.

