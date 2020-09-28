Rain chances and cool air much of the week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Early evening rain showers will come to an end as we head through the overnight. A few breaks in the clouds will likely develop which could lead to the possibility of viewing the Northern Lights. The best potential will be for areas away from city lights. Lows tonight will be in the 40s with a west breeze.





A little sunshine early Tuesday will be replaced with more cloud cover throughout the day with scattered rain showers expected once again. Highs will be in the 50s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

More clouds and scattered rain showers can be expected Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures feeling like fall near 60 on Wednesday and then lower 50s by Thursday. Rain chances will lower slightly on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures struggling to hit 50.

Highs remain cool this weekend with more small chances for rain.

