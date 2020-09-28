Rain chances and cool air much of the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Early evening rain showers will come to an end as we head through the overnight. A few breaks in the clouds will likely develop which could lead to the possibility of viewing the Northern Lights. The best potential will be for areas away from city lights. Lows tonight will be in the 40s with a west breeze.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

A little sunshine early Tuesday will be replaced with more cloud cover throughout the day with scattered rain showers expected once again. Highs will be in the 50s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

More clouds and scattered rain showers can be expected Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures feeling like fall near 60 on Wednesday and then lower 50s by Thursday. Rain chances will lower slightly on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures struggling to hit 50.

Highs remain cool this weekend with more small chances for rain.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns

More Weather