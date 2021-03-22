Rain chances bump up this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Minor rain chances out the door on Monday, but many will run through the day without seeing rain. A front draped across the state will kick up some clouds and isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. SW winds range from 10 to 20 miles per hour, and that should help get temps near 60 degrees away from the lake. Low 50s by Lake Michigan.

Tonight some isolated rain chances remain, otherwise a mostly cloudy night. Mild overnight low temps again at 42 degrees.

Tomorrow brings better rain chances for everyone. That chance heightens during the afternoon and night. 57 degrees is the high. Rain will be ongoing into Wednesday from this same system.

