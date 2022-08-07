The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the southern half of the viewing area until noon on Monday. Additional rainfall Sunday and Sunday night could total 1-2″ for some locations.

Sunday: A humid airmass across Wisconsin will bring the area more rounds of showers and thunderstorms today. A few of the storms could bring heavy rain. Highs will be in the 70s with a wind that’ll turn out of the north this afternoon.

Tonight: More rounds of showers and storms are expected. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain. Lows will be in the 60s.

Showers and storms will gradually end Monday morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the lower 70s. A quiet stretch of weather settles in the rest of the week under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 70s most of the week, but Wednesday will be a warmer day in the middle 80s with an increase in humidity.