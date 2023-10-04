The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure just north of Wisconsin has provided us with more cloud cover today as well as a few passing showers. Shower chances continue through the rest of this evening. By bedtime tonight, we should be dry with partly cloudy skies.

Cloud cover will slowly decrease into the overnight hours and tomorrow will start off dry and mostly sunny. By the lunch hour tomorrow, cloud cover will increase ahead of our next chance for showers to roll through by tomorrow evening. Rain should taper by bedtime tomorrow night.

Friday starts off with a few passing showers but most stay dry and partly cloudy. After the lunch hour Friday, rain showers will cover most of the area and a majority of us see rain until early Saturday morning.

Passing shower chances linger through the weekend as well.