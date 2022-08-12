The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Partially sunny on this calm Friday morning. Rain showers are slowly moving our way and will be in western sections by the start of the afternoon. Some of those showers will struggle to move east, meaning we will just have clouds and hit/miss rain chances for the second half of the day. Plan on seasonably cool highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Following the evening, rain will become more steady with thundershowers overnight. There may also be some fog with that rain late. The low is 60 degrees.

Scattered thundershowers out there Saturday morning, but the good news is that the afternoon will have just isolated showers and clouds. Plan on more cool high temps with upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday looks better with partly sunny skies. Don’t be surprised if a stray shower holds on, but most will stay dry. The high goes up a bit to 74 degrees.