The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cooler start to the day out there, but the sky will look nice with sunshine for Tuesday. A few more afternoon clouds may filter in and you can keep the umbrella home because it will be dry. Highs in the upper half of the 60s to near 70 degrees. By the lakeshore, the east wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour will keep your highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight clouds will thicken up signaling a chance for rain. That rain chance will mostly be overnight into Wednesday morning. The low will be somewhere in the mid 40s, even up north.

Wednesday will have scattered rain showers in the morning with dry weather when the afternoon comes around. Cool highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE will come in from the north during the night where there could be some thundershowers to end the day.