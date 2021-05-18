Rain chances heighten Tuesday night

Full sunshine out there with a mild Tuesday morning, and we will continue to keep it warm in the afternoon although it will be cloudier and breezier for the second half of the day. Expect high temps in the middle and upper 70s – and mid 60s by the lake. A stray shower south/west of the Fox Cities may fall in the afternoon.

Tonight will have better rain chances. Scattered evening and overnight showers with a few grumbles of thunder. Temps remain mild with increasing clouds with a low in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will keep the clouds around and spotty thundershowers. Those showers will be more hit/miss in variety with dry time in between. 75 degrees is the high – and around 60 degrees by the lake.

