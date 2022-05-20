The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following some overnight rain and thunderstorms, there will be some dry time building into Friday morning. Additional showers or some thunder will swing through with a cold front and that means rain chances will continue into the afternoon. We’ll have a high in the upper 60s to near 70 with a little humidity, then temps and dew points will drop this afternoon behind the front. That is when the rain will go away and the sun will begin to emerge late in the day.

Skies going partially clear tonight and it will be a nice Friday evening ahead! The overnight low is 49 degrees/

Clouds and partial sunshine for Saturday and it will be much cooler with a high around 60 degrees. There is a chance for a stray shower.

Another stray shower may form into Sunday. Otherwise it will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds, with the highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.