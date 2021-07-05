Rain chances increase, and then temperatures and humidity fall

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms this evening will come to an end. We’ll be left with a partly cloudy sky through the overnight. It’ll be muggy once again with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Some sunshine early in the day will give way to our next round of rain for the afternoon. Before the rain, highs will range from near 70 to the north to the upper 80s south. Showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the day could contain heavy rain.

Rain is looking likely Tuesday night and into at least the first half of Wednesday as temperatures take a tumble into the 60s for highs. A refreshing change in humidity levels will be felt Friday and continue through the weekend with highs in the 70s.