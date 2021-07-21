Rain chances increase as heat and humidity return

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy through the night with lows in the 50s. There will be a very small chance for some rain across our western counties as we get closer to sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday. Highs will range from the lower 70s north to lower 80s south under a partly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise Friday with a chance for rain late in the day. Showers and storms will still be possible early Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The rest of the weekend and early next week look warm and dry as highs continue to remain well into the 80s.