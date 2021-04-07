Rain chances increase, back into the 50s and 60s

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After the summer tease has continued today, the forecast starts to shake up heading into tonight. Showers and storms in southern areas near Lake Winnebago early on the evening commute with more spots getting that chance of storms for tonight. Lows will be in the 50s.

Low pressure system will linger nearby to our west bringing the chance of on and off showers throughout the day on Thursday. High will be in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers will continue Friday as well before that low pressure system eventually moves away later on. Highs back in the 50s.

Another chance of rain will be possible overnight into Sunday before some clearing into next week with cooler temperatures.

