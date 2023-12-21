The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many of us stayed dry today thanks to high pressure sitting to our northeast and to our southwest! However, we did see cloudy conditions and light passing flurries or sprinkles due to an area of low pressure to our southwest. This system will continue to build in overnight and provide increased rain chances tomorrow.

Expect early drizzle to start your Friday, with heavier rain chances building in by tomorrow late afternoon. Nothing is a washout, and many do stay dry, but downpours could be likely at times. Looks like the heaviest of the rain will be south of GB.

Light sprinkles continue into Saturday.

Patchy fog likely to sit over us the next few days as well.