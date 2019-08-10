Rain chances increase Saturday night

Clouds will increase tonight with rain showers possible for a few areas after midnight. Look for lows to fall back into the 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible at times on Sunday. Highs will be a bit cooler than Saturday due to more cloud cover with temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

A better chance for rain arrives on Monday. Some of the heavier rain looks to fall across the southern half of the state. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s. Scattered showers will continue on Tuesday before the rain begins to exit the region early Wednesday with high in the upper 70s.