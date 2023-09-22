This Friday evening, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers out west. It will be a mild evening for Friday night football and even a touch humid.

The low will be mild at 60 degrees.

Another rain chance will be Saturday morning with the steadiest to the north and west of Green Bay. Some scattered showers may form early on, then the afternoon will be dry and sunnier. Temperature looking nice in the low to mid 70s.

We need to keep a close eye on Sunday’s weather, especially if you have any outdoor plans like that Packers home opener! Skies will go partly to mostly cloudy, but a large area of low pressure out west will send a line of rain in central and western Wisconsin. The data still suggests that we will end up dry here, but any changes to future forecasts could bring rain in again around midday or into the evening.

Stay tuned.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 70s.