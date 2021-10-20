Rain chances increasing today, fall chill to follow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain chances go up again Wednesday. Partly sunny skies in the morning followed by developing showers in the late morning and afternoon. Off and on thundershowers will continue through the afternoon. High temps will be warmest to the south in the lower and upper 60s, and coolest to the north in the 50s.

Tonight will have periods of rain with lows in the 40s. By the lake 52 degrees overnight.

Showers will continue into Thursday morning, then skies will clear for sun in the afternoon! You’ll wake up to some breezy weather and cooler temps with highs around 54 degrees.