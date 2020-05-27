Rain chances into Thursday, cooler for the weekend

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm and humid Wednesday will carry us into the evening hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible into the early overnight, with better chances for showers and storms mainly northwest of Green Bay into early Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 60s for most areas.

Showers and storms are looking likely on Thursday especially during the morning and into the mid-afternoon hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with rainfall amounts in the 0.5″-1.5″ range with locally higher totals possible. Temperatures will be cooler, but a muggy day is expected again with highs around 70 degrees.





A strong cold front will be moving east of the area by Friday which will bring cooler and drier air to the state. More sunshine expected to wrap up the work week with highs in the upper 60. The weekend is looking dry as well with plenty of sun and highs in the lower 60s Saturday and closer to 70 by Sunday.

Rain chances enter the forecast again early next week with highs int he lower 70s on Monday. We’ll have another chance for rain Tuesday with temperatures back into the mid and upper 70s with lower 80s by next Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store