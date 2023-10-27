The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not as rainy on Friday, but there could be some showers that form anytime during the morning or early afternoon. That is because a cold front is approaching which will bring winds of change! Temperatures will be warm in the morning, then begin to fall in the afternoon behind the front. SW winds change to the W/NW and go from 15 to 25 miles per hour. It’s possible at that time that some rays of sun could appear within the breaking cloud deck!

No rain tonight, but a much colder air mass will work in. Partly cloudy with a low of 34 degrees. Frost or a freeze is expected away from the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline.

Chilly on Saturday with a high of 45 degrees. Filtered sunshine and high clouds to start the day with increasing clouds right after. That will lead to an upper air disturbance that could bring some light rain showers with wet snow mixing in at the end of the day.

Cloudy on Sunday, but it should be dry. Morning temps in the 30s, the noon kickoff at Lambeau around 40 degrees, then lower to middle 40s for afternoon highs.