Rain chances next few days, cooler for the weekend

Isolated showers and storms will continue through the evening hours with the best chance for rain mainly west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley. The overnight will feature partly cloudy skies with muggy temperatures only cooling into the 60s with a light south wind.

Another muggy day is in the forecast on Wednesday. Temperatures away from the water should again be in the 80s with high humidity levels. This will help fuel showers and storms into the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Showers and a few storms will become more likely across the area on Thursday as a front gets closer to the region. High temperatures will generally be in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. By Friday we’ll have drier conditions with less humidity and highs in the 60s with a good amount of cloud cover.

The weekend looks cool and dry. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will get back into the 70s by next Monday with a partly sunny sky. Another push of warm air returns by Tuesday as highs reach into the lower 80s with a slight chance for rain.

