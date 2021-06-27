Rain chances not over just yet, less humid late this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Morning rain showers will gradually come to an end. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of late day sunshine. Highs will make their way into the mid and upper 70s inland with cooler highs right near the lakeshore.

Tonight: We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with some areas of patchy fog developing. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a light wind.

Temperatures will return close to average on Monday with a small chance for rain showers. We’ll have a better chance for more rain Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Late this week we get a chance to dry out with lower humidity levels.