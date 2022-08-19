The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5..

A pesky, weak area of low pressure spinning around the Midwest will deliver rain at times to northeast Wisconsin this weekend.

Friday will be a fairly nice day with partly sunny skies, a little humidity and a high in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We must mention that rain chance will be dotted across parts of our area in the morning to around mid-day. Storm Team 5 can’t also rule out a chance for a stray thundershower during the second-half of the day, however, the main take away is that most hours of the day will be dry.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, but plan on more rain chances to develop late. The highest chance for rain is between 10pm and early Saturday morning. The low with those clouds is only down to 65 degrees.

Saturday will have more clouds and showers. Isolated rain chances in the morning, with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms developing from about noon into the evening. Highs will struggle with more rain in the forecast as temps are limited to the mid 70s.

Rain chances exit Wisconsin on Sunday. A bit cloudy in the morning and early afternoon and that’s where we could have some leftover showers, especially around the lakeshore and southern counties. Skies will clear out later in the day! The high goes up a touch to 78 degrees.