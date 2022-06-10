The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Early sunshine will give way to some more cloud cover into Friday morning. We’ll be keeping an eye out for a chance at a stray shower or pop-up thundershower in the afternoon – but there will be more sun! Mid and upper 70s for daytime highs, mid 60s to near 70 by Lake Michigan. Light west winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Quiet weather with calm winds tonight. Partly cloudy skies and a low of 57 degrees.

Saturday has a better rain chance than Friday. Scattered showers or a weak thunderstorm may form from the mid morning into the evening. Temperatures only reach the lower 70s at best with the clouds and showers.

Sunday will have morning clouds, maybe a stray shower, then clearing out for sunshine in the afternoon. A high of 74 degrees.