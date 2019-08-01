Rain chances return as the week ends

High pressure will once again keep our weather quiet through the night under mostly clear skies. Lows will cool back into the 50s with light winds.

We will have plenty of sunshine early Friday, but a weak front will move into the region by the afternoon which will bring our next chance for showers and storms to the area. The best chance for rain will be mainly north of the Fox Cities. Anyone planning on attending the Packers Family Night should prepare for the chance of showers and storms. Otherwise, it will be a warm and humid day with highs well into the 80s away from the lake.

Hit and miss shower and storm chances will continue both Saturday and Sunday. It will remain warm and humid through the weekend with highs in the low to middle 80s.

Chances for rain will stay in the forecast early next week with a break in the humidity not likely until Wednesday or Thursday.