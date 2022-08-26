The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The perfect weather we saw today continues in tonight, with seasonable temperatures and comfortable air.

Tomorrow begins mostly sunny, but spotty showers could be seen, especially for places to the western areas of the viewing area. Most of these showers will be lighter and will fizzle out as we head into the afternoon. Tomorrow will be a touch breezy, with more humidity and warmer temperatures.

More isolated thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, with temperatures back into the mid 80s, and lots of humidity.

Tuesday into the rest of the week is sitting mostly sunny and comfortable.