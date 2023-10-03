The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure to our southeast has gifted us with yet another unseasonably warm and sunny day. This system will keep us dry through tonight as well.

However, an area of low pressure to our southwest will provide increasing cloud cover tonight, and our next chance for rain by tomorrow. This rain will be very light, and more of isolated thunderstorms and most will stay dry. Any chance for precip will arrive by tomorrow morning, and should be out of the area by tomorrow night.

Spotty rain chances return again by Thursday evening.