The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Sunny skies to begin the day will give way to some afternoon cloud cover. Most of the area will remain dry, but a few showers could impact the northwoods by the late afternoon. It’ll be a warm day with highs in the 80s inland, 70s lakeside with a south wind.

Tonight: A few showers or a storm could move through the area during the night. Humidity will be on the rise thanks to a southwest wind which will keep lows in the 60s and 70s.

Another chance for showers and storms arrives during the afternoon on Monday. Less humid air will gradually return throughout the day Tuesday with a few spotty rain showers during the afternoon. Beautiful conditions return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s before another chance for rain moves in late in the week.