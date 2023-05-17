The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The smokey sunshine continues! We stay dry with the haze filtering our sunshine the rest of this evening due to the outbreak in wildfires up in Canada. Areas north and west of Green Bay still sit in a critical fire risk due to the smoke, dry air, and warmth.

Saying “warmth” is true, but it certainly did not feel that way today. Our temps sat roughly 10 degrees cooler than they were yesterday. Tonight we stay chilly with lows again in the low 40s/upper 30s, but winds will turn out of the southeast late tonight, so we will be pulling in warmer air for tomorrow! We will hit our low around 2am, where we normally hit our low around 7am, so temps will be on the rise by your morning commute and we will see highs back in the mid-70s!

An area of low pressure to our northwest will slowly build into our area by the end of the day today, giving us increased cloud cover. Tomorrow begins dry and cloudy, but by the evening hours, a line of thunderstorms will start to build in, with the heaviest part sitting north of Green Bay. Right now it does not look severe.

This same system will sit over us through Saturday afternoon, with spotty showers for most of us and the heaviest part still sitting up north.