Rain chances the next few days, then a drier stretch

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Scattered rain showers will gradually decrease as we move through the overnight. Look for a few breaks in the clouds with lows cooling into the upper 30s to lower 40s. We’ll have a westerly wind at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday will bring more of the same weather we’ve seen the last several days. Skies will turn mostly cloudy throughout the day. An isolated rain shower is possible during the afternoon. As cooler air moves in a flurry or two can’t be ruled out late in the day.

Wednesday will bring cool and rainy weather to the area again with highs in the upper 40s. Finally, drier weather settles in late in the week and that should continue through the weekend. Temperatures will hold steady right around average in the middle 50s. Our next rain chance looks like it’ll move in early next week.