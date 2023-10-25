The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain continues into Wednesday, but we will not start the day with downpours, hail and lightning like yesterday.

The best chance for light rain will be early in the morning. Clouds will hang out into the afternoon, and additional spots of sprinkles could be amongst the grey skies. Plan on temperatures staying steady during the day, mild in the morning and topping out in the lower to middle 60s.

Clouds and a few sprinkles possible this evening. Steadier rain will develop again either late tonight after midnight or into early Thursday morning. The low stays mild at 53 degrees.

A soaker of a day Thursday. We will have widespread rain from the morning into the part of the night, with a few breaks in the rain in between. Temperatures will be mild again at 64 degrees.

Friday also brings a rain chance along a cold front which will be responsible for our drop in temps this weekend. Another 64 degree day and breezy with that front around.