From Storm Team 5…

Expect widespread rain until the evening tonight. In this time period, we will accumulate about a tenth – a half an inch of rainfall. This rain will not be heavy enough to cause any significan flooding issues, but keep an eye on the drain inlets where snow and ice is blocking them.

Into tonight, a cold front drops through and will quickly drop our mild temperatures to below freezing. With those colder temps, we will make a switch over to snow.

Snow will be primarily overnight tonight into Friday morning. Up to 1″ of slushy accumulation will be possible and watch for slick spots for the Friday morning commute.