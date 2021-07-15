Rain clears, more comfortable air returns

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rainfall totals were very impressive in many communities from last night’s thunderstorms. Areas to the north did not pick up an inch of rain, while areas like Green Bay, Appleton and west from there saw about 1 to 2 inches. The most soaking rain was reporting in a stretch from Oshkosh to Manitowoc where rainfall estimates are around 3 to 5″(or more) in Winnebago, Calumet, and Manitowoc Counties. Stay tuned to our app for the latest flooding headlines.

Thursday’s forecast brings an end to the showers and patchy ground fog early on, followed by clearing skies from north to south for a brighter afternoon. Highs will work to around 80 degrees. Humidity will also drop to more comfortable levels later today.

Tonight will be a little more cloudy to the south, while northern areas keep it clear with patchy overnight fog developing where it is clear. The low is 59 degrees.

Tomorrow should be fairly comfortable with mostly sunny skies north/west, and partly cloudy south/east by the lake. The high is set for the upper 70s and lower 80s – warmer where there is more sunshine.

