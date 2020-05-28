Closings
Rain clears tonight, cooler weekend ahead

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5

Rainfall amounts from today peaked at 4.07″ in Stevens Point as of 5:15 PM with many areas receiving at least 1.50″ of rain.

Tonight rain showers wrap up with areas clearing to the west first. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s once the cold front passes the area.

Tomorrow high temperatures will struggle to reach 70 with a chance of a spotty shower in the PM hours.

Friday night temperatures will plummet into the high 40s with partly sunny skies and winds out of the NW at 5 mph. Mostly sunny skies persist into Saturday with temperatures rising into 60s. The cooler temperatures continue into Sunday with highs in the 60s as well with partly sunny skies.

A chance of rain showers returns early next week with temperatures nearing 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity will return with the warmer temperatures.

