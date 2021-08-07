Rain continues into parts of Sunday

Tonight: Showers and storms will be likely into the overnight hours. The severe threat is relatively low right now, but a few could become strong to severe. More soaking rain will be the main takeaway from this event which could lead to some areas of flooding. Low temperatures into the 60s.

Tomorrow: Early showers and storms should be expected. Midday into the afternoon there could be a little break from the rain before more showers and storms develop later on. Sunday’s severe threat is low with the main threat being heavy rain. High temperatures in the low 80s.

Next Week: More scattered showers and storms to start off the week on Monday. More sunshine Tuesday before another storm chance moves in late. Then, the rain chances start to decrease for the rest of the week. Mid-week highs will be in the upper 80s.