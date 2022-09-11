The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: An area of low pressure to our south will keep the clouds and rain showers in the forecast throughout the day. Highs will be well below average in the low to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain showers will continue at times through the night. Some of the rain could fall steadily at times. Lows will be in the 50s with a north breeze.

We start the work week with more rain showers and cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 60s. The sunshine and dry weather finally return Tuesday with most of the week remaining dry. Temperatures will be near or slightly below average in the low to middle 70s.