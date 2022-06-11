The latest Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52, Winds: NNE 5-7 MPH

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 70, Winds: NE 7-9 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny followed by early afternoon thunderstorms. High: 72, Winds: E 5-11 MPH

Showers and thunderstorms continue throughout today and into the evening, with temperatures a bit cooler during the later hours dropping into the lower 50s. By tomorrow morning, however, the storm system has moved east, and Sunday turns to a mostly sunny day with temperatures back into the low 70s. By Monday rain chances move back in during the early afternoon hours. Sun, warmth, and humidity make their way back in by Tuesday.