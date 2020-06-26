Rain exits early tonight, sunny weekend ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Showers and storms will begin to wrap up shortly for Friday night. By midnight, the energy will continue to make its way east, clearing us up. Temperatures will then drop into the 60s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Saturday, the sunshine returns with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. The humidity sticks around through the weekend with dew points in the 60s.

Sunday sets up very similar to Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and more sunshine! The dry stretch continues to start early next week with the next rain chance potentially coming on Tuesday.

