The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After smashing record high temps Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it is another very warm start to this 26th of December!

We technically hit our high temps at midnight with a high here in Green Bay in the low 50s. However, temps will decrease through this afternoon so our afternoon high temp will be around 43 degrees.

An area of low pressure to our west brought us showers that began last night and are continuing now. Light showers and fog overtop of us this morning will continue to exit through the north. By the lunch hour we should be dry, but with mostly cloudy skies.