The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Good Morning! A few showers and embedded thundershowers moved through this morning, but the rain showers aren’t expected to continue through the rest of the day. Rain should be out of the area by the mid morning, and from their clouds give way to some clearing south of Green Bay. A very mild day temperature wise is expected with highs reaching the low 60s. We have two weather systems in the area, so winds are gusty to start today around 15-20mph with gusts even higher. Overnight look for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s as a cold front shifts wind to the W/NW with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures right on average in the upper 40s. Overnight, temperatures dip back into the mid 30s with rain and a wintery mix moving in. Wednesday sees rain likely across the area, with a wintery mix possible up north. Highs reach the mid 40s once again!