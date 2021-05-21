Rain exits tonight, hot and humid for Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers will continue into the Fox Cities over the next couple of hours. Closer to midnight, rain will wrap up across our entire viewing area. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid will be the story to start off the weekend with most getting into the mid 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day with dew points near 70 at times. Along the lakeshore will get warm in the 70s too.

Sunday: A cold front will dive in from the north bringing showers and storms, but also relief from the humidity. Highs will around 70 before the front passes.

Next Week: A few showers Monday and more storms possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will dip after another front passes mid-week. Highs on Tuesday could once again be in the 80s.