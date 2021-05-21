Rain exits tonight, hot and humid for Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers will continue into the Fox Cities over the next couple of hours. Closer to midnight, rain will wrap up across our entire viewing area. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid will be the story to start off the weekend with most getting into the mid 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day with dew points near 70 at times. Along the lakeshore will get warm in the 70s too.

Sunday: A cold front will dive in from the north bringing showers and storms, but also relief from the humidity. Highs will around 70 before the front passes.

Next Week: A few showers Monday and more storms possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will dip after another front passes mid-week. Highs on Tuesday could once again be in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament

Luxemburg-Casco earns big North Eastern win over Freedom

Timber Rattlers have fans with masks as an option

Bay Port's Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship

More Weather