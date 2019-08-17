Rain expected to wrap up the weekend

Clouds will be on the increase across the area late tonight with a few rain showers possible already by early Sunday mainly west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Lows tonight will only be in the low to middle 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will be expected on Sunday especially during the morning and early afternoon. A cold front then pushes east of the area late in the day which will take the rain to the east with it. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds switching out of the west at 10-20 mph.

We then get back into the dry and sunny weather by Monday as high pressure moves through the area with temperatures once again in the lower 80s.